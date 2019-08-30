Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding Has Raised by Kestrel Investment Management Corp; Ameriprise Financial Holding in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Upped by $1.71 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 94,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 427,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 332,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 60,555 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 129,106 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 218,911 shares. Intrepid Cap Mngmt holds 3.04% or 166,937 shares. Swiss State Bank has 116,922 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt reported 192,800 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 830,058 shares stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kbc Nv reported 2,305 shares stake. 97,523 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has 138,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,956 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 22,874 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 57,119 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 9,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 2,287 shares. 54,900 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,637 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Vanguard holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 1.91 million shares. Matarin Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Street owns 1.08M shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 22,135 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 43,481 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). First Wilshire Mngmt accumulated 329,831 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,784 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 4,171 shares to 63,832 shares, valued at $39.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 46,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,877 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).