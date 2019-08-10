Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Increased Position; Water Asset Management Boosted Stake in Smith A O (AOS) by $2.73 Million as Shares Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp stated it has 119,523 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 6,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 416,301 shares stake. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 45,830 shares. Advisors reported 8,965 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 19,780 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn reported 24 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 1,790 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 18,364 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,400 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 2,217 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio.