Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Its Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 68,463 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 1.90 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares to 82,978 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Llc stated it has 58,771 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,312 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.84% or 42,500 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company holds 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 5,425 shares. 26,483 were reported by Roanoke Asset. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 7,962 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 38,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,672 shares. Loews reported 3,200 shares. Sageworth Trust Communication accumulated 26 shares. 25,118 were accumulated by Markston Limited Co. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.58M shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel holds 1.16% or 68,685 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.13% or 218,405 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,682 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Company. 68,496 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research. Macroview Investment Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. North Star Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Counselors invested in 6,377 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 57,119 shares. King Luther Management Corp stated it has 19,059 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 97,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 139,015 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 211 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.32 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 25,390 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York reported 93,731 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company owns 2.65 million shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: PotlatchDeltic Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.