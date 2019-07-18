PotlatchDeltic (PCH) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Sentiment Is 2.5

Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 6 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ricebran Technologies. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, up from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ricebran Technologies in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 73.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. PCH’s profit would be $13.52 million giving it 47.55 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 266,581 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 160,132 shares traded or 148.19% up from the average. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has risen 72.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies for 685,835 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 244,118 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.09% invested in the company for 45,575 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52 shares.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company has market cap of $88.55 million. The firm makes and distributes stabilized rice bran in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 21.85 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PotlatchDeltic Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel Inv Management Corp owns 192,800 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. 640 were accumulated by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Miller Howard Invs Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 93,731 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 101,557 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 10,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 561,230 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Cambridge Invest Research owns 24,773 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 6,761 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 471,375 shares. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.