PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lumber Wood Production companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90% of PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.33% of all Lumber Wood Production’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PotlatchDeltic Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has PotlatchDeltic Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 4.90% Industry Average 5.92% 12.02% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PotlatchDeltic Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic Corporation N/A 37 22.14 Industry Average 85.75M 1.45B 36.51

PotlatchDeltic Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PotlatchDeltic Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PotlatchDeltic Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.79

$44 is the average target price of PotlatchDeltic Corporation, with a potential upside of 13.78%. As a group, Lumber Wood Production companies have a potential upside of 10.38%. With higher possible upside potential for PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s rivals, research analysts think PotlatchDeltic Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PotlatchDeltic Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PotlatchDeltic Corporation -1.07% -2.6% 6.73% 4.45% -12.87% 19.37% Industry Average 2.80% 5.55% 8.54% 9.50% 8.10% 21.98%

For the past year PotlatchDeltic Corporation has weaker performance than PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

PotlatchDeltic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 1.90 Quick Ratio. PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PotlatchDeltic Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that PotlatchDeltic Corporation is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s competitors are 22.30% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s peers beat PotlatchDeltic Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands. The Wood Products Division manufactures lumber, plywood, and particleboard in Arkansas, Idaho, Michigan, and Minnesota. This segment's products are sold to wholesalers primarily for use in home building and other construction activities. Potlatch was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.