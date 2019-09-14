Potbelly (PBPB) Share Value Declined While Spark Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $743,000; Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $44.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Potbelly Corp (PBPB) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 148,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.96% . The hedge fund held 101,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 249,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Potbelly Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 207,530 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Potbelly Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBPB); 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 352,000 shares to 482,000 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc by 116,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Potbelly Is Struggling – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Potbelly Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Announces Promotion in Operational Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Potbelly (PBPB) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of PBPB earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly Sandwich Shop Accelerates Multi-Unit Franchise Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold PBPB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 15.17% less from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 85,483 shares. Us State Bank De holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Equitec Specialists Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Citigroup Inc reported 5,439 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 32,458 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 31,529 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 490,539 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 1.43 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.94 million shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,453 shares. Voya Management holds 10,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 875,130 are owned by 3G Capital Prns Ltd Partnership. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 74,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $237,683 for 120.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.15% or 210,000 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Element Cap holds 0.13% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt accumulated 36,856 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.18% or 22,268 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,830 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parametric Associate Ltd Co stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Republic Management has 229,643 shares. 47,875 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Caprock has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,413 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 6,840 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca reported 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 10,394 shares to 6.49 million shares, valued at $676.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).