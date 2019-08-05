Potbelly (PBPB) Reaches $3.92 Low on Aug, 5; Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Tripadvisor (Call) (TRIP) Position

The stock of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $3.72 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.92 share price. This indicates more downside for the $93.86 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.69 million less. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 71,606 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY SEES FY ADJ EPS 37C TO 39C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – Potbelly Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR

Barclays Plc decreased Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (TRIP) stake by 81.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 110,800 shares as Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (TRIP)’s stock declined 15.49%. The Barclays Plc holds 25,500 shares with $1.31M value, down from 136,300 last quarter. Tripadvisor Inc (Call) now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 464,738 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TripAdvisor Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Circuit breakers trip as China’s Nasdaq-style bourse debuts – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump’s tariffs trip up the all-American RV industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,326 are held by Alps Advisors Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 5,400 shares. Allen Hldgs Inc Ny holds 1.55% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 181,826 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Nomura reported 0.06% stake. 749,026 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 170,242 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP accumulated 23,433 shares. Oakworth holds 546 shares. 9 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has 37,400 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 71,064 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.72 million shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 4,311 shares.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $48.66M for 30.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity. Boehm Joseph bought 2,200 shares worth $10,824.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Potbelly Sandwich Shop Accelerates Multi-Unit Franchise Growth – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Potbelly (PBPB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Potbelly (PBPB) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GenZ and the Brands of the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $1.44 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp has $11 highest and $9 lowest target. $10’s average target is 155.10% above currents $3.92 stock price. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.86 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Potbelly Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 11,676 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,839 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). 965,677 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 88,106 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 217,858 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Spark Inv Management Llc owns 249,800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 197,027 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company invested in 0% or 22,537 shares.