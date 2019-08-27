Potbelly (PBPB) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Stake; Foundry Partners Has Lifted Its Union Pacfic (UNP) Position by $467,600; Shares Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Potbelly Corp (PBPB) by 20439.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.96% . The institutional investor held 4,724 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Potbelly Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 152,833 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacfic Corp (UNP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,274 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 73,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacfic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Growth Etf (VOT) by 112,197 shares to 35,691 shares, valued at $5.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Hong Kong Etf (EWH) by 69,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Adecoagro Sa (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold PBPB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 5,055 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 14,800 shares. New York-based 3G Partners LP has invested 0.81% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Bessemer Group Inc owns 90,600 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 144,614 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,666 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 49,050 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.01% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 1.14 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 156,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks holds 0% or 13,186 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 51,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,656 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,785 shares to 851,248 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 91,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,884 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability owns 8,664 shares. Washington Tru reported 15,773 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ghp Advisors reported 1,393 shares stake. Hudock Grp Llc owns 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,931 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,769 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2.68 million were accumulated by Primecap Mngmt Company Ca. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 14,372 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Df Dent And reported 2,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jefferies Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 24,475 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 8.84 million shares.