Potbelly (PBPB) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Continental Advisors Increased By $1.32 Million Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake

Continental Advisors Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 109.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 27,438 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 52,438 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 2.77 million shares traded or 0.81% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Analysts expect Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. PBPB’s profit would be $1.44 million giving it 19.31 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Potbelly Corporation’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 248,522 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Potbelly Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBPB); 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 13/04/2018 – Potbelly Appoints Ben Rosenzweig to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) stake by 94,800 shares to 45,200 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 28,921 shares and now owns 33,179 shares. Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity. Boehm Joseph had bought 2,200 shares worth $10,824.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Potbelly Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

