Potbelly (PBPB) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Covered By 5 Bulls

Analysts expect Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. PBPB’s profit would be $1.44 million giving it 19.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Potbelly Corporation’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 218,225 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – POTBELLY EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNS CONF CALL YDAY; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – Potbelly Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Alembic. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Alembic. Barclays Capital maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. J.P. Morgan maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. UBS has “Sell” rating and $10 target. SunTrust maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Thursday, April 11. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $20 target. See Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $17 New Target: $20 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $10 Maintain

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,824 activity. 2,200 shares valued at $10,824 were bought by Boehm Joseph on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Potbelly Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). American Interest Gp Inc reported 14,256 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Atria Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.01% or 217,858 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc owns 249,800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 124,174 shares. Swiss National Bank has 42,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 1,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 82,387 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.07 million were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc. 24,588 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 0% or 295,409 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company invested in 197,027 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 31,530 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of PBPB in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $110.14 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, the firm operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, in the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 563.81 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 714,715 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $534,290 activity. Hinman Wayne A had bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. 20,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M. 9,615 shares were bought by Carlson Timothy C, worth $99,996 on Tuesday, June 4. 9,600 shares were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N, worth $100,320. On Tuesday, June 4 Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 4,812 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair L P holds 1.08% or 267,606 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 45,144 shares.