Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Since Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.72 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 3.03 N/A 0.10 83.09

In table 1 we can see Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Postal Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Street Properties Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.