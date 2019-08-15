Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Since Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|9.72
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|8
|3.03
|N/A
|0.10
|83.09
In table 1 we can see Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Postal Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|4.54%
|8.48%
|2.54%
|9.81%
|-4.62%
|29.37%
For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Street Properties Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.
