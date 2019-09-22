Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Office company, Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.72% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Postal Realty Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Postal Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Postal Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.29 2.33

$18 is the average price target of Postal Realty Trust Inc., with a potential upside of 18.03%. The competitors have a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Postal Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. has -12.65% weaker performance while Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors have 17.96% stronger performance.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals beat Postal Realty Trust Inc.