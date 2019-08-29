Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Comparison side by side

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.70 N/A 0.00 0.00 Digital Realty Trust Inc. 118 7.90 N/A 1.25 91.41

Table 1 demonstrates Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Digital Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $122.5 consensus price target and a 1.01% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65% Digital Realty Trust Inc. -2.69% -2.31% -2.79% 6.45% -5.29% 7.33%

For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust Inc. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.