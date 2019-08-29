Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Comparison side by side

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|9.70
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|118
|7.90
|N/A
|1.25
|91.41
Table 1 demonstrates Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|1.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Digital Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $122.5 consensus price target and a 1.01% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|-2.69%
|-2.31%
|-2.79%
|6.45%
|-5.29%
|7.33%
For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Digital Realty Trust Inc. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
