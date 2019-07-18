Post Holdings (POST) Valuation Rose While Route One Investment Company LP Lifted by $10.57 Million Its Position; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Has Increased by $12.30 Million Its Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 110,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,341 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67M, up from 327,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 759,420 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 4,966 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.17 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company owns 9,226 shares. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 46,881 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Atwood Palmer holds 0.02% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd stated it has 34,622 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 2,091 shares. 59,793 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,967 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clarkston Prtnrs Lc stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd stated it has 112 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,451 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 3,600 shares. 528 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 26,652 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. CALLISON EDWIN H also bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,500 shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 18,679 shares to 67,715 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core (IEMG) by 11,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,474 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement holds 93,820 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.26% or 5,189 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc holds 1,622 shares. 18,306 were reported by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Rockland Tru accumulated 10,063 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.05% or 5,570 shares. 13,196 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Barbara Oil reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.76M are held by Pentwater Cap Management Lp. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has 108,299 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 136,118 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Il owns 7,748 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Martin And Company Incorporated Tn owns 14,246 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.