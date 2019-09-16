Post Holdings (POST) Stock Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Increased Its Holding; Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 420,259 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 43,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 40,900 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 84,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 4.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.05 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 122,677 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 887,272 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 10,275 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 859,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 17,100 shares. Country Tru Bank invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,567 shares. Smithfield reported 230 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 14 shares. 104,009 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 112 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 11,136 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 56,900 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Financial Grp Ut accumulated 1.62% or 89,836 shares. Colonial Advsrs holds 2.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 107,608 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.04 million shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 1.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,898 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews invested in 0.01% or 6,184 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.14% or 630,587 shares. Woodley Farra Manion stated it has 1,885 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,405 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Company holds 7,748 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Mgmt La holds 14,815 shares. 33,401 are held by Boyar Asset Incorporated.