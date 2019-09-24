Post Holdings (POST) Shares Declined While Panagora Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Hyman Charles D Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut by $998,452

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 166,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 574,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.72M, up from 408,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 148,950 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $377.38. About 1.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance stated it has 398,788 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland & Commerce invested in 0.87% or 13,317 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 117,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 79,192 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 155,093 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 446 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 45,722 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 105,907 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Ent Corporation invested in 5,771 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.