Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Upped Its Position by $10.57 Million; As Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Rose, Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Holding by $18.84 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 615,823 shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 7.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.89M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 7.35M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 997,514 are owned by Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Proshare Advsrs Limited has 5,678 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 655,094 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Route One Communication Limited Partnership has 15.47% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5.92 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 663,156 shares. Utah Retirement owns 12,165 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 20,984 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 10,347 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 53,561 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Systematic Limited Partnership accumulated 1,011 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cohen Inc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 81,139 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,157 activity. 35,755 shares were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P, worth $3.50 million.

