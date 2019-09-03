Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Lifted Its Holding by $10.57 Million; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $20.96 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 620,522 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IMPACT OF DIVESTMENT TO ENSONO ON REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Margin 14.4%; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 512,722 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wipro Partners with Moogsoft to Deliver Next-Gen AIOps Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wipro Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 51,737 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 199 shares. South Dakota Council reported 14,810 shares. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability holds 9,082 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 175,942 were reported by Hennessy Advsr. White Pine Cap holds 7,175 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moors & Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,870 shares. Earnest Prns Lc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 36,786 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.02% stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 655,094 shares. Smith Moore & Com reported 6,280 shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.84M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $111.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.