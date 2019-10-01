Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Increased Its Holding by $4.62 Million as Shares Declined; Abner Herrman & Brock Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $755,870

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20 million, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 760,911 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,563 shares to 181,590 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 1,600 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 12,150 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,477 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 2.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Capital holds 198,638 shares. United Fire Gp holds 1.07% or 23,000 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 65,811 shares. Rockland invested 2.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monroe National Bank & Mi accumulated 13,584 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.57% or 102.36M shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 47,629 shares. Sol Capital owns 5,091 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 305,385 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: PepsiCo, Polaris Industries and Dana – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Heading Into Earnings? – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “PepsiCo Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and a Renewed Focus to Help Build a More Sustainable Food System â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.05 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & holds 0.15% or 6,301 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 14,235 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 887,272 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 222,619 are owned by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.01% or 3,199 shares. Qs Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 4,617 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated owns 1,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,912 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 99,505 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,579 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 4,928 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.07% or 424,100 shares. First Manhattan Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).