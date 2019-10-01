Post Holdings (POST) Position Has Lifted by Iridian Asset Management Llc; Jcsd Capital Cut Select Bancorp (SLCT) Holding by $1.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 426,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 557,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6,513 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 20,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.67 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 760,911 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.86 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $98.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packard Co by 9.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,181 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.