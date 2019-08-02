Post Holdings (POST) Market Valuation Declined While Us Bancorp De Trimmed by $944,594 Its Position; Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 8,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 172,574 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, down from 181,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 841,529 shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.14. About 2.59 million shares traded or 165.77% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp invested in 0.08% or 5,222 shares. Shelton holds 1,029 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 4,929 shares. 1,300 were reported by Benin Mngmt Corp. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2,689 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 618,740 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 1,911 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,123 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd accumulated 9,228 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 867 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc owns 127,988 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Bellecapital International Limited holds 1,781 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation has 1,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mairs reported 1,513 shares stake.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 175,521 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $364.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,200 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,030 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $283.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.