Post Holdings (POST) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Stake by $4.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20 million, up from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 643,701 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 195,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Inc owns 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 222,435 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Numerixs Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 100 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 2.18 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 36,786 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 19,477 shares. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 52,490 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 99,505 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Anderson Hoagland And Com has invested 0.87% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Td Asset has 25,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 472,000 shares to 735,000 shares, valued at $53.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 28.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.