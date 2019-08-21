Post Holdings (POST) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $20.83 Million as Share Value Declined; Southport Management Decreased Holding in Air Lease (AL) as Valuation Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 191,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.10 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 679,062 shares traded or 24.98% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 326,134 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Com Limited Com owns 1,900 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.60M shares. 132,405 were reported by Cap Management Va. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 25,197 are held by Old National National Bank & Trust In. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 6,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 113,071 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.24% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Provident Inv Mgmt reported 910,213 shares stake. Bamco New York holds 1.86M shares. Howe & Rusling reported 126 shares. Zweig has invested 0.93% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 175,000 were accumulated by Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 955,163 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.17% or 693,540 shares. 3.86 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Moreover, Geode Cap Llc has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Parametrica Limited reported 3,068 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 32,023 shares. Private Tru Na reported 2,858 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 8,688 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,700 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 176,859 shares. Fort LP has 8,505 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Globeflex Lp reported 0.05% stake. Pacific holds 10,373 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 232,759 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 284,683 shares to 7.59 million shares, valued at $322.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 331,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).