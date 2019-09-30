Post Holdings Inc. (POST) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Food – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post Holdings Inc. 102 1.28 62.69M 3.20 33.51 Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.00 4.20M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Post Holdings Inc. and Lifeway Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post Holdings Inc. 61,557,344.85% 7.8% 2% Lifeway Foods Inc. 156,974,136.64% -8.1% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.25 beta indicates that Post Holdings Inc. is 75.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Lifeway Foods Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Post Holdings Inc. Its rival Lifeway Foods Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Lifeway Foods Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Post Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Post Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.2% of Lifeway Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Post Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods Inc. has 22.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3% Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38%

For the past year Post Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Summary

Post Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Lifeway Foods Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.