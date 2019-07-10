Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Rose While Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.23 Million; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Value Declined While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut by $7.21 Million Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,942 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 205,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 156,259 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 370,549 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7. STIRITZ WILLIAM P also bought $3.50 million worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Friday, February 8.

