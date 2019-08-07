Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $1.74 Million; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 3.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 263,072 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,157 activity. CALLISON EDWIN H also bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,912 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 216,197 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,175 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 50,594 shares. D E Shaw & holds 589,743 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 155,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 53,561 shares. Raymond James Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 7,276 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 17,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 94,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 84,193 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.1% or 123,745 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.53% or 639,080 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 3,199 shares. Parkside Bank Trust reported 1,229 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 4,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns holds 103,398 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks accumulated 192 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And reported 12,366 shares. Country Bankshares holds 0% or 849 shares in its portfolio. Minneapolis Port Grp Inc Lc reported 3.23% stake. Fairfield Bush And Co owns 33,826 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com accumulated 0.06% or 329,602 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 825,988 shares. Narwhal Management owns 0.55% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44,162 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1,061 shares. Principal stated it has 1.71 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 57,021 are held by Edmp Inc. Spirit Of America Corporation invested in 0.06% or 7,200 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Middleton & Inc Ma has 0.99% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 108,329 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares to 13,813 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).