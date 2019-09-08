Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Declined While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.72 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 50,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 853,603 shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $80.73 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communication Of Nevada reported 40 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 386,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation reported 539,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 215,385 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% stake. Signature Est & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 12,325 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 633,180 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,393 shares. Pettee Investors holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 7,355 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 97,579 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp accumulated 123,745 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,493 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 1,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,172 are held by Philadelphia Trust. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Homrich And Berg accumulated 8,715 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 136,547 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 87,024 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company holds 102,664 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Comm stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Westport Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Logan Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.31% or 56,085 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 5,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 889,510 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 749,989 shares.