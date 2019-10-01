Post Hldgs (POST) Stake Maintained by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Boosted Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 149.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 105,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 175,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, up from 70,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 358,545 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 114,489 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConAgra Foods +4% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for the Post-Earnings Dust to Settle Before Buying ACB Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates owns 105,907 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4,928 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.47% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Citadel Lc holds 0.04% or 887,272 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,068 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 5,022 shares stake. Van Den Berg Management I Inc stated it has 1.4% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 42,730 are held by Comm Comml Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.09% stake. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 24,154 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 1.12M shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 228,635 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 446 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cadence Digital and Signoff Full Flow and Custom/Analog Tools Certified for TSMC N6 and N5/N5P Process Technologies – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cadence Design Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts raise Cadence targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Should You Retain Cadence (CDNS) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 6,780 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 172,200 shares. 9,528 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Cambridge Investment Inc invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Navellier & holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 102,372 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 698 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,908 shares. 168,830 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 5,861 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pension stated it has 0.1% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 36,700 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,271 shares to 91,343 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 117,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,172 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).