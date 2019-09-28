Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Its Holding; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $692,000 as Share Value Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,152 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 13,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 2.01M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,003 shares to 8,003 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $308,321 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,122 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. 100 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability. Scotia has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,821 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 250,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.3% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 34,940 shares. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma reported 2.38% stake. 1,433 are owned by Telemus Limited Liability Corp. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 21,638 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 43,162 shares. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 329,438 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Company reported 35,722 shares. Wafra Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scout Invests reported 88,174 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) reported 13,112 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78M for 23.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 490,598 shares to 728,514 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 35,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,344 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.93% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ancora Lc holds 0.15% or 34,040 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Whittier Tru holds 0.02% or 5,504 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 424,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 165 shares. Next Gru holds 626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Arizona State Retirement System owns 48,416 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited accumulated 10,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 63,319 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 12,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.