Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose, Synovus Financial Has Raised Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $105.99. About 399,212 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 21,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 63,656 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 42,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8,712 shares to 10,026 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,633 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet up 7% on increased Glenview stake – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 11.07M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Whitebox Advsr Limited Co owns 299,594 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.01% or 43,233 shares in its portfolio. Nantahala Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.47 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 14,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). West Family Invests Inc accumulated 0.23% or 45,000 shares. Glenview Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.35% or 17.92 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 12.37M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Advisory Services Network has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 48 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cyrus Cap LP accumulated 1.70 million shares or 4.18% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,394 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 885,898 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 111,165 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 1.95% or 548,515 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 280 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bridger Mgmt Lc accumulated 4.89% or 598,943 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 17,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 1,514 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 103,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.