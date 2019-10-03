Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Position by $661,466; Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) as Valuation Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15M, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 228,322 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 55,582 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, down from 63,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 166,118 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 599,520 shares to 246,600 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,863 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Japanese automakers post weak U.S. sales marks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,755 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Moneta Grp Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,600 shares. Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 13,317 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 574,417 shares. Lpl Finance Lc reported 13,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Smith Moore And Com has 0.15% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 6,301 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,000 shares. First Tru LP owns 223,553 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 446 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 14,235 shares. 7,355 are held by Pettee Invsts. Next Fincl Gp has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Chicago Equity Partners holds 12,430 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 382,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv owns 31,783 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Csat Advisory LP invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Llc holds 0.02% or 52,466 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd owns 0.17% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 69,423 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,288 shares. 18,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Wasatch Advsrs owns 60,178 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 116,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Aqr Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 48,000 shares to 273,158 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 46,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG’s Dividend Is Sustainable, But Growth Is Only Supported By More Share Dilution And A Negative Capital Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA/Merrill analyst upgrades Essential Properties and downgrades EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You’re A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.89 million for 14.32 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.