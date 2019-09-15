Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.45 Million; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Holding In Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Was Has Boosted

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 246,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 78,800 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 186,542 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 48,682 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 19,317 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.17% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability owns 556,607 shares. 1,229 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,600 shares. 50,290 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Anderson Hoagland & Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,317 shares. Northern reported 536,628 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr invested 0.53% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Everett Harris & Communications Ca has 5,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc reported 79,192 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 7,900 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend by 1.10M shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,702 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equi (CH).