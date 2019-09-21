Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Corning (GLW) Holder Stone Run Capital Raised Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 169.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 60,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 95,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6.37 million shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 875,252 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 207,341 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 571,911 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Virginia-based Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Legacy Private Trust owns 12,536 shares. 2.14 million are held by Bridgeway Cap. Hamel Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 158,016 shares stake. Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru accumulated 103,025 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 61,900 shares. 71,060 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited holds 5.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 35,000 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 626 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 45,273 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,750 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 155,093 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 80,747 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Street has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,742 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90,225 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 94,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.