Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Position; Usa Financial Portformulas Position in Aes (AES) Cut as Shares Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 136,442 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Blackrock holds 60.37 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 23,527 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rare Infra Limited has 3,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Natixis stated it has 1.16 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd has 14,562 shares. 9,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,207 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,564 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Financial Post” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 2,477 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 26,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,688 are held by Cap Fund Sa. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 32,023 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 158,559 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 242,069 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hrt Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 175,942 are held by Hennessy. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0% or 470,000 shares in its portfolio. 647,002 were accumulated by Citadel Llc. Intl Grp Inc reported 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Da Davidson reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.