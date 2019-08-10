Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Market Value Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $451,400

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 242,535 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 248,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 177,912 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – BMO NAMES CLAUDE GAGNON PRESIDENT FOR QUEBEC OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP AA.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $63; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 24/04/2018 – AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC AMER.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP EDV.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$34; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 9,300 shares to 55,370 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 38,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,003 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

