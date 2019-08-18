Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Icm Asset Management Lifted Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 490,341 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 538,155 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 340,267 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp stated it has 122,178 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 2,150 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 6,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametrica Ltd holds 0.71% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 21,692 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 242,069 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company has 204,000 shares. 245,332 are held by Federated Pa. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated owns 2,677 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc stated it has 843,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 59,793 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).