Post Hldgs (POST) Share Price Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Its Holding; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Raised Its Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 200,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, up from 130,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.04 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15M, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 476,204 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,000 shares to 117,145 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,901 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 72,639 shares to 448,494 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 33,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

