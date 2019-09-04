Post Hldgs (POST) Position Increased by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Value Rose While Robecosam Ag Upped Position

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 8,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 144,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77M, up from 135,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 141,173 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 394,291 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 3,622 shares. Voya Inv Lc reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,528 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 41,081 shares. 4,420 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Dean Invest Associate Lc has invested 0.45% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 93,176 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 9,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cutter Company Brokerage owns 12,343 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 2,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 22,112 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 40,300 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 6 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,300 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 115,199 shares to 369,850 shares, valued at $48.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,556 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 94,154 shares in its portfolio. 232,759 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Co. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Contravisory Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,360 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,750 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 242,069 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 443,903 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 42,658 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 9,082 are held by Beck Cap Mgmt. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Van Den Berg Management I reported 1.38% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

