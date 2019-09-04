Post Hldgs (POST) Position Increased by Freshford Capital Management Llc; First Light Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) as Share Value Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 158,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 325,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 167,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 5.75M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 1.05 million shares traded or 81.93% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ct accumulated 1.83M shares. Starr Intll Commerce reported 36,511 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signature & Invest Llc owns 12,325 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cohen Capital has 2.14% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 10,347 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 94,154 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc LP has 0.25% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1.26M shares. National Bank Of America De reported 633,180 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 5,678 shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).