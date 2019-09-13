Post Hldgs (POST) Position Held by Massachusetts Financial Services Company; Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.23 Million; Share Value Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, up from 336,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 9,924 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 16,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 452,576 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.57 million, down from 468,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $220.48. About 6.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield (HYG) by 10,732 shares to 25,182 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 11,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Pa holds 0.6% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 9,956 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Service reported 30,435 shares stake. Northeast Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,939 shares. Jane Street Lc reported 0.4% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett Co Limited Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based American has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 27,781 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 86,530 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 63,426 shares. Asset Advisors, Oklahoma-based fund reported 46,041 shares. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.73% or 66,076 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 90,257 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $728.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Life Storage Inc by 106,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

