Post Hldgs (POST) Market Value Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Position by $661,466; As American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Value Rose, American Assets Has Increased Its Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 321,054 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 48,986 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Com reported 803 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 482,500 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 502,119 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 565,132 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Natl Bank Of America De owns 306,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Heitman Real Ltd Liability Corporation owns 284,374 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 35,303 are held by Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability. Geode Limited Liability Corp has 898,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 22,788 shares. Northern reported 1.66 million shares stake. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Meeder Asset owns 15,896 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 8,837 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

