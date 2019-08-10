Post Hldgs (POST) Market Value Declined While Cibc World Markets Increased Its Position; Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.00M, down from 7,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 617.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 36,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 42,189 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 5,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,325 shares to 28,307 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 212,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,807 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coca-Cola, Biogen, Sherwin-Williams, Travelers & more – CNBC” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,175 are held by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,437 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 121,400 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 100,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 15,400 shares. Van Den Berg Management I stated it has 91,753 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 32,533 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs invested in 2.05% or 564,405 shares. 997,514 are held by Argent Mngmt Lc. Bank Of America De holds 633,180 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 40 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 35,360 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5,870 shares to 183,141 shares, valued at $7.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.