Post Hldgs (POST) Holding Maintained by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Continental Advisors Has Raised Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holding by $1.92 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 174.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 174,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 274,322 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.68M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 15/03/2018 – OMV AG OMVV.Vl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 55 EUROS FROM 46 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, Credit Suisse’s global head of investment strategy and research, spoke with CNBC about investment strategy; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 10/04/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Pay Revamp Gets Blessing From Proxy Advisers; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC RSA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 730P FROM 710P; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $678 FROM $672; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 15/03/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC BRS.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 19/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Lifted 30% to A$3/Share by Credit Suisse

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 322,794 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 Spinoff Stocks Worth Your Attention – GuruFocus.com” on June 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Negative Rates May Not Be So Negative After All – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy United States Steel on This Dip? – Investorplace.com” published on April 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 145,625 shares to 104,275 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider BROWN JAY W sold $240,374. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.17M shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 1,854 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.36% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 66,293 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 288,592 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 133,802 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 408,152 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 4,726 shares. 564,405 are held by Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd. Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 100 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 2.14% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% or 109,344 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 3,000 shares.