Post Hldgs (POST) Holding Has Boosted by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Foothills Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 428,920 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 94.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 30,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 63,238 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 32,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kelly L. Loeffler named to Georgia Power Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Finance Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 10,372 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Llc has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,993 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 9,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.58 million shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn LP reported 4.65 million shares stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Smithfield Trust has 2,045 shares. 420 were reported by Fincl Architects Inc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 147,688 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 796,597 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Timessquare Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.13% or 28,300 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.56% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 43,845 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE is ‘freaking out’ looking for leakers after Post exposÃ© – New York Post” on December 07, 2018, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Cloudflare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn on the companyâ€™s IPO today, its unique dual class structure, and whatâ€™s next – TechCrunch” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “When it comes to third-quarter vehicle sales, pickups rule – Chicago Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Vice Buys Refinery29 As the Great Digital Media Consolidation Continues: Term Sheet – Fortune” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 68 shares. 5,998 were reported by Hanseatic Management. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 50,290 shares in its portfolio. Ent has 5,771 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Globeflex L P, California-based fund reported 2,321 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 424,100 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 12,900 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 223,553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,004 shares. Sageworth has 500 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).