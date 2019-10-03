Post Hldgs (POST) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Its Stake; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Stake by $1.31 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 388,215 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 9,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 28,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 1.01 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.17 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Ptnrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,938 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 10,944 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Security Natl invested in 0.02% or 442 shares. Paloma Management Commerce reported 5,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,000 are owned by Bp Pcl. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc invested in 26,343 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 208 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.04% or 43,406 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 8,847 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I accumulated 1.96% or 97,679 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 11,924 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 66,534 shares to 89,667 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 96,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Company reported 4,600 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 599,922 shares. 112 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 2,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Waratah Cap Ltd holds 0.53% or 45,722 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.27% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Route One Inv Company Lp holds 19.01% or 5.97M shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated holds 19,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 58,820 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 83,260 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.90 million shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 277,267 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Ct stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 251,558 are held by Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 84,180 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $55.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.