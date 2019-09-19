Post Hldgs (POST) Holder Freshford Capital Management Upped Position; Plexus (PLXS) Share Value Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Increased by $811,188 Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $105.73. About 171,601 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 13,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 143,491 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 129,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 35,947 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plexus Announces Analyst Day 2019 Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PLXS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.64 million shares or 2.04% less from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 91,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 9,895 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Gp has 0.04% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 3,536 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 133,979 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 92,754 are held by Parametric Port Assocs Llc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 182,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,341 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.05% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 1.64M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). First Advsr LP accumulated 29,919 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 470 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.10M shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 18,800 shares to 128,409 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 13,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,330 shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 134,997 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hanseatic Mgmt Serv, New Mexico-based fund reported 5,998 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 59,910 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 12,240 are owned by Utah Retirement. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 158,769 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 169,779 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 105,907 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Interstate Financial Bank reported 726 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 4,080 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com.