Post Hldgs Com (POST) Stake Upped by Beck Capital Management Llc; Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 586,516 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.25 million, up from 412,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares to 61,877 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrapro S&P 500 (UPRO) by 14,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 37,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0% or 2,567 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd accumulated 7,175 shares. Serv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,771 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 117,600 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 601,907 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 3.63M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 222,435 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 19,317 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 0.03% or 4,511 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The stated it has 161,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 556,607 shares. Waratah Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.53% or 45,722 shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” on September 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Stock Quote Data – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.