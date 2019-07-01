Post Hld (POST) Shares Rose While Ubs Oconnor Has Increased by $6.56 Billion Its Position; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Valuation Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted by $6.14 Million Its Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 549,109 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Post Hld (POST) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 470,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42B, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Post Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 183,252 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 115,088 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 74,246 shares. Blackrock reported 13.35M shares stake. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability invested 0.47% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Of Vermont owns 1,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 278,814 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cap Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 2,855 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 60,744 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 58,235 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 51,253 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 6,175 shares. The Maryland-based Spc Financial Incorporated has invested 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,226 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 9,375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 633,180 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 15,553 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Smithfield has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 230 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 443,903 shares. Sageworth Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares & Tru invested in 0.05% or 1,229 shares. Parametrica Mngmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,068 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalif (NYSE:HLF) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inno (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 48,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider BROWN JAY W sold $240,374. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M.

