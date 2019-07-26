Post Hld (POST) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Position by $6.56 Billion; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57M shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Post Hld (POST) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 470,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42B, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Post Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 624,483 shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,987 shares to 5,353 shares, valued at $9.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis T by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $12.96M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Wednesday, February 6. CALLISON EDWIN H also bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares.

