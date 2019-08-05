POSCO (PKX) Reaches $42.39 52 Week Low; Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding

The stock of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week low and has $39.00 target or 8.00% below today’s $42.39 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.21B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $39.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.22B less. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 115,310 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 01/05/2018 – POSCO IS ALSO SAID TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN STAKE IN WODGINA MINE; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 606.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp acquired 107,669 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 125,415 shares with $2.00M value, up from 17,746 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 749,252 shares traded or 95.52% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Integrated Device Technology (Prn) stake by 11.50 million shares to 32.49 million valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegro Merger Corp stake by 681,406 shares and now owns 526,842 shares. Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,486 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Services Corporation reported 0% stake. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 23,894 shares. 739,539 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Amer Financial Gru holds 984,194 shares. Rivernorth Management Limited Com stated it has 520,664 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Llc stated it has 14,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 65,413 were reported by Jefferies Group. Raymond James Tru Na owns 10,634 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.03% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,118 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. Baker James C had bought 40,000 shares worth $633,200.

